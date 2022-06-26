Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VWDRY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

