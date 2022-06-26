Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Up to $26.85

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $27.95. Viad shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 51 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $569.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.29). Viad had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 74.77%. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Viad by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Viad by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

