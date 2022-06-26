Vincent D. Foster Sells 14,948 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

