Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.03

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $11.00. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $609.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $456,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

