Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.20. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.