Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.20.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

