Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

