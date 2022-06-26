Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.20.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

