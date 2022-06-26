Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $144,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Visa by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1,233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

