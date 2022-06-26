Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

