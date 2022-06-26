Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,368.14 ($16.76).

VTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,100 ($13.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.15) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($14.78) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 849.50 ($10.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 749.50 ($9.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 855.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 978.32.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel bought 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,168.53). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 9,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.01) per share, with a total value of £84,497.01 ($103,499.52).

About Vistry Group (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.