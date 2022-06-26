Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

VNNVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($62.63) to €44.00 ($46.32) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

VNNVF opened at $33.90 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

