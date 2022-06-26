VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 13.5%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 164,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 61,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a market cap of C$14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.
VR Resources Company Profile (CVE:VRR)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.