VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.57

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 12960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get VTEX alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $674.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2,314.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.