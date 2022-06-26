W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.49

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $85.97, with a volume of 57698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in W. P. Carey by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

