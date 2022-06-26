Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 173 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $116.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

