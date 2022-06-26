Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $10.33

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $10.72. Wallbox shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 1,538 shares changing hands.
WBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.
About Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
