Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,387 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.27. The stock has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

