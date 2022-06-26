Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.22

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.32. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

