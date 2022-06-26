Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Down 4.6%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 3,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 401,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEBR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

