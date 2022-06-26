Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $435,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $325.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.21. The firm has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

