Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209,750 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,725 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,751,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,365,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

