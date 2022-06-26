Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

