Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 720 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after buying an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xerox by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.79 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

