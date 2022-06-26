Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 376,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,460,103 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $18.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

