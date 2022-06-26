White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,284.08

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,284.08 and last traded at $1,284.08, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,240.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,168.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,089.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.48.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

