Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 337 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

