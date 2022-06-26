WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.57

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.57 and last traded at $58.94, with a volume of 494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLS. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

