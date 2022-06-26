Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,190,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 41.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.