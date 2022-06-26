Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Trading Up 8.4%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.41. Approximately 86,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,778,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

