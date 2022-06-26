Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

