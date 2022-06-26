Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 57500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.
Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)
