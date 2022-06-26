YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 541 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $419.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

