YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

NYSE:APD opened at $252.08 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

