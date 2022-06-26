YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.95 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 32.1% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $290.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

