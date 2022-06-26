YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $223,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

