YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

