YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $433,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.10.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.96. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

