YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 97 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

