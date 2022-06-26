YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $510.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.38 and a 200-day moving average of $536.57.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

