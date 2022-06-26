YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,910 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,646,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

