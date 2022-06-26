YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 883.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

