YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.