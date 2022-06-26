YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,214,000 after acquiring an additional 98,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,081,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.44. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.30.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

