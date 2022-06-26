YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

