YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 115 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

