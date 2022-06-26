YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Pool by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 36.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 102.2% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $356.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

