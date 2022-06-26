YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 32.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 114.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $249.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.16 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

