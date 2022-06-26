YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.53 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

