YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

